US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 638: Johns Hopkins

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 09:40 AM

US coronavirus death toll rises by 638: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :The US coronavirus death toll has risen by 638 over the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker reported Sunday night.

After that relatively small increase, the US toll now stands at 97,686 lives as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Monday), according to the Baltimore-based university, and US cases of infection now number 1,641,585.

Both are the highest anywhere in the world.

