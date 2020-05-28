UrduPoint.com
US Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 100,000: Johns Hopkins

Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:40 AM

US coronavirus death toll tops 100,000: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The United States has now recorded more than 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths, Johns Hopkins University reported Wednesday -- a somber milestone and by far the highest total in the world.

The country reported its first death about three months ago. Since then, nearly 1.7 million infections have been tallied nationwide, according to the Baltimore-based school.

The actual number of deaths and infections is believed to be higher, experts say.

In the last 24 hours, the death toll was on the rise once again, with 1,401 deaths added, after three straight days of tolls under 700. The full death toll stood at 100,396.

The state of New York has seen nearly a third of all coronavirus-related deaths in the United States, where President Donald Trump ordered that flags fly at half-staff last weekend to honor the victims.

The first US virus death was reported on February 26, though officials now say they believe that others may have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, before that.

The country passed the 50,000-death threshold barely more than a month ago.

The number of deaths per capita in the United States is nevertheless lower than in several European countries, including Britain, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain.

Despite the grim toll, most US states are now moving towards ending the strict stay-at-home measures that were implemented to curb the spread of the virus.

President Donald Trump, who is running for reelection in November, is eager to stem the economic pain of the lockdown, which has left tens of millions of Americans without jobs.

