US Coronavirus Deaths Climb By 1,435 In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Sun 03rd May 2020 | 08:40 AM

US coronavirus deaths climb by 1,435 in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Coronavirus deaths in the United States climbed by 1,435 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Saturday, bringing the total number of fatalities to more than 66,000.

The Baltimore-based university had recorded more than 1.1 million cases in the country as of 8:30 pm Saturday (0030 GMT Sunday), with 66,224 deaths, a two percent rise from a day earlier.

The United States has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.

