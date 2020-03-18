US Coronavirus Deaths Climb To 100: AFP Tally
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:40 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :A hundred people have died from the new coronavirus in the United States, according to an AFP count on Tuesday using figures provided by state and county websites and officials.
The greatest number is in Washington state, in the country's northwest, where there were 50 deaths, followed by New York with 12 and California where there were 11.