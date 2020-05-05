UrduPoint.com
US Coronavirus Deaths Rise By 1,015 In 24 Hours, Lowest In A Month: Johns Hopkins

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 10:50 AM

Washington, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Novel coronavirus deaths in the United States rose by 1,015 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Monday the lowest one-day figure in a month.

The Baltimore-based university had recorded more than 1.

17 million cases in the country as of 8:30 pm Monday (0030 GMT Tuesday), with 68,689 deaths.

President Donald Trump now says his worst-case coronavirus scenario would be 100,000 deaths, but that milestone may be hit as soon as next month, according to several scientific models.

Trump's own White House says 100,000 to 240,000 Americans will die from COVID-19.

