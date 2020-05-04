UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Coronavirus Deaths Rise By 1,450 In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 09:10 AM

US coronavirus deaths rise by 1,450 in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Novel coronavirus deaths in the United States climbed by 1,450 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities to more than 67,600.

The Baltimore-based university had recorded more than 1.15 million cases in the country as of 8:30 pm Sunday (0030 GMT Monday), with 67,674 deaths.

The United States has by far the highest death toll of any country in the global pandemic.

Sunday's 24-hour toll was similar to Saturday's, showing a decline after hitting 2,502 on Wednesday.

Related Topics

United States Sunday Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

More than three people from same family can travel ..

7 hours ago

Saad al-Hariri supports Higher Committee of Human ..

7 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality ensures compliance wit ..

7 hours ago

Over 180,000 lights shine on Burj Khalifa as donat ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Supre ..

7 hours ago

Hackathon winning team’s solution seeks to help ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.