US Coronavirus Deaths Rise By 2,448 In 24 Hours: Tracker

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:30 AM

US coronavirus deaths rise by 2,448 in 24 hours: tracker

Washington, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The United States recorded 2,448 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 75,543, according to the latest real-time tally Thursday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,254,750 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

