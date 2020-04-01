UrduPoint.com
US Coronavirus Deaths Set One-day Record At 865: Johns Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 09:50 AM

US coronavirus deaths set one-day record at 865: Johns Hopkins University

Washington, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic killed a record 865 people in the United States in the 24 hours until Tuesday evening, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The US death toll rose from 3,008 at 8:30pm EST on Monday to 3,873 at 8.30pm EST on Tuesday.

The United States now has 188,172 confirmed cases, by far the highest of any country, ahead of Italy, Spain and China.

