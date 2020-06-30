UrduPoint.com
US Could See 100,000 New Coronavirus Cases A Day: Fauci

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The United States could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day, top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday.

"We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day," Fauci said in testimony to the Senate health and education committee.

"I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around," Fauci said.

"And so I'm very concerned." The director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases declined to predict a figure for the expected number of deaths in the United States from the pandemic but said it is going to be "disturbing."There have been at least 126,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the United States so far.

Four US states -- Arizona, California, Florida and Texas -- are accounting for about half of the new cases.

