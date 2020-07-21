UrduPoint.com
US Couple Charged For Drawing Guns On Protesters

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:50 PM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :A US couple who became internet infamous for drawing an assault rifle and a handgun on protesters outside their Missouri mansion were charged Monday with a felony.

In a viral video, Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia McCloskey, both lawyers, stand barefoot in their garden in St Louis, Missouri, on June 28 as anti-racism protesters marched down a private street to demonstrate in front of the mayor's house.

McCloskey, 63, carried an assault rifle, and his wife, 61, was waving a handgun.

"Today my office filed charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey following an incident involving peaceful, unarmed protesters on June 28th. It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in nonviolent protest," the attorney for St Louis, Kimberly Gardner, in a statement.

She added that she was open to letting the couple participate in one of the circuit attorney's office's diversion programs that are "designed to reduce unnecessary involvement with the courts.

" "We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation will not be tolerated," Gardner said in the statement.

Missouri governor Mike Parson, a Republican, told a radio show last week he would likely pardon the McCloskeys if they were charged.

The morning after the protest, McCloskey told a local news channel he and his family were "terrified" when the protesters arrived, characterizing the demonstration as a "mob." US President Donald Trump retweeted without comment the video of the white couple pointing a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun at the protesters, the majority of whom were black.

The clip sparked outrage online, with Gardner tweeting she was "alarmed" to see "peaceful protesters were met by guns and a violent assault."Faced with growing backlash, US congressman and Trump ally Matt Gaetz came to the McCloskeys' defense on Twitter, attempting to paint them as victims of a dystopian future should Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden win the November election.

