US court approves $800 mn settlement in Las Vegas mass shooting

Los Angeles, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A US court on Wednesday approved an $800 million settlement for victims of America's worst mass shooting -- a rampage that left 58 dead and more than 800 wounded in Las Vegas.

In the October 2017 massacre, a man named Stephen Paddock opened fire with high-powered rifles from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, unleashing more than 1,000 rounds as he mowed down people among a crowd attending an outdoor country music festival.

MGM Resorts International, the casino's owner, will pay $49 million "of its own funds" while the remainder is to come from its insurers, the court order stated.

An earlier statement said the settlement does not amount to an admission of liability by MGM Resorts.