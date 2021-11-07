UrduPoint.com

US Court Suspends Biden Vaccine Mandate For Businesses

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 12:40 AM

Washington, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :A US Federal appeals court Saturday froze a vaccine mandate by President Joe Biden's administration that is intended to push workers at businesses with more than 100 employees into getting Covid-19 shots.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said "there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate, the Mandate is hereby STAYED pending further action by this court."

