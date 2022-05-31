UrduPoint.com

U.S. COVID-19 Cases Six Times More Than Last Year As Summer Begins: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2022 | 03:30 PM

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :As the United States marks Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in the country are more than six times what they were a year ago, according to a report of The Hill.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported a seven-day average of 119,725 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. That figure held at 17,887 cases on May 28 of last year, according to the report.

Experts believe the real count of cases is much higher as many were underreported due to at-home COVID-19 tests.

