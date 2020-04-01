U.S. COVID-19 deaths pass 4,000: Johns Hopkins University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States reached 4,079 early Wednesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the United States, which is leading the world in terms of confirmed cases, has reported 189,510 infections, showed the tally updated by the university's Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

New York State, the epicenter of the nation's outbreak, has recorded more than 75,833 cases and 1,714 deaths, both the most among U.S. states and territories.

During a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday, U.

S. President Donald Trump warned of "very painful two weeks" ahead.

"And then hopefully, as the experts are predicting, as I think a lot of us are predicting, after having studied it so hard, we're going to start seeing some real light at the end of the tunnel, but this is going to be a very painful, very, very painful two weeks," Trump told reporters.

Also speaking at the briefing, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the United States should prepare for a reality where 100,000 Americans are killed by COVID-19.