UrduPoint.com

U.S. COVID-19 Funding Inaction Threatens Fragile Progress On Racial, Economic Disparities: Report

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2022 | 01:30 PM

U.S. COVID-19 funding inaction threatens fragile progress on racial, economic disparities: report

NEW YORK, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) --:Racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths are likely to worsen if the U.S. Congress does not approve billions in new pandemic funding soon, major U.S. news portal Politico has reported.

Due to a lack of support from Congress, the White House has no choice but to scale back or suspend programs that provide free testing, treatments and vaccinations, which will disproportionately affect the tens of millions of uninsured Americans, a majority of whom are people of color, said the report based on its interviews with public health experts, lawmakers and health officials.

In the early days of the pandemic, the Federal government decided to make COVID-19 interventions available to everyone free of charge, which temporarily helped level the playing field in a nation where access to health care is usually tied to employment and income and often correlated with race.

