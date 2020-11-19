US Covid death toll passes 250,000: Johns Hopkins tally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :More than a quarter million people have died from Covid-19 in the United States, the Johns Hopkins University tally recorded Wednesday, marking a bleak new milestone for the pandemic.

The US, which has now registered 250,029 fatalities, has by far the highest national death toll, ahead of Brazil with 166,699 deaths, India with 130,993 deaths and Mexico with 99,026.