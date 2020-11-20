US Covid tally: 2,200 deaths, 200,000 new cases in 24 hours

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The US registered more than 2,200 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally on Thursday, a record high since May as the pandemic surges across the country.

The number of cases at 8:30pm (0030 GMT Friday) was 11,698,661 with 252,419 deaths, meaning 200,146 new infections and 2,239 more deaths in 24 hours.

US authorities have urged Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday next week as virus cases soar. California on Thursday announced a night-time curfew aimed at curbing the pandemic.