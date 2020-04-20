US crude falls below $15 a barrel, down about 20%

(@FahadShabbir)

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :US crude fell about 20 percent to below $15 a barrel on Monday, its lowest level in about two decades, as a coronavirus-triggered collapse in demand eclipsed a deal to cut output.

West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, fell 18.7 percent to $14.84 a barrel.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was off 1.5 percent at $27.64 a barrel.