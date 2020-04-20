US crude falls below $17 a barrel

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :US crude on Monday fell below $17 a barrel to fresh multi-year lows as the coronavirus pandemic throttles global demand, despite a deal to slash output by major producers.

West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, was down 7.5 percent to $16.9 a barrel in early Asian trade.

International benchmark Brent was 0.5 percent lower at $27.94 a barrel.