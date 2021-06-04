UrduPoint.com
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Decrease Last Week

Fri 04th June 2021

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease last week

HOUSTON, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :U.S. crude oil inventories decreased during the week ending May 28, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Thursday.

According to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, decreased by 5.1 million barrels from the previous week.

At 479.3 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories were about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

According to the EIA, total motor gasoline inventories increased by 1.

5 million barrels last week and were about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year. Finished gasoline and blending components inventories both increased last week.

Distillate fuel inventories increased by 3.7 million barrels last week and were about 8 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

Propane/propylene inventories increased by 4.1 million barrels last week and were about 19 percent below the five-year average for this time of year. Total commercial petroleum inventories increased by 1.9 million barrels last week.

