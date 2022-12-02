US crude oil inventories down 2.9% for week ending Nov. 25

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :US commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 2.9 percent during the week ending Nov. 25, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) late on Wednesday.

Inventories declined by around 12.6 million barrels to 419.1 million barrels, exceeding the market expectation of a decrease of around 7.85 million barrels.

Strategic petroleum reserves, excluded from commercial crude stocks, also fell by 1.4 million barrels to 389.1 million barrels last week, the data revealed. Gasoline inventories, however, increased by 2.8 million barrels to 213.

8 million barrels over the same period.EIA data showed that US crude oil imports fell by 1.03 million barrels per day (bpd) to around 6.04 million bpd during the week ending Nov. 25, while crude oil exports rose by 706,000 bpd to about 4.95 million bpd.

US crude oil production, meanwhile, decreased by 3,000 bpd to approximately 12.54 million bpd over the same period. In the November Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the EIA fore-casted that crude oil output in the US would average 11.83 million bpd in 2022, up from 11.25 million bpd in 2021. Crude oil output in the country in 2023 is forecast to reach 12.31 million bpd.