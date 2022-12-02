UrduPoint.com

US Crude Oil Inventories Down 2.9% For Week Ending Nov. 25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 12:20 PM

US crude oil inventories down 2.9% for week ending Nov. 25

ISTANBUL, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :US commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 2.9 percent during the week ending Nov. 25, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) late on Wednesday.

Inventories declined by around 12.6 million barrels to 419.1 million barrels, exceeding the market expectation of a decrease of around 7.85 million barrels.

Strategic petroleum reserves, excluded from commercial crude stocks, also fell by 1.4 million barrels to 389.1 million barrels last week, the data revealed. Gasoline inventories, however, increased by 2.8 million barrels to 213.

8 million barrels over the same period.EIA data showed that US crude oil imports fell by 1.03 million barrels per day (bpd) to around 6.04 million bpd during the week ending Nov. 25, while crude oil exports rose by 706,000 bpd to about 4.95 million bpd.

US crude oil production, meanwhile, decreased by 3,000 bpd to approximately 12.54 million bpd over the same period. In the November Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the EIA fore-casted that crude oil output in the US would average 11.83 million bpd in 2022, up from 11.25 million bpd in 2021. Crude oil output in the country in 2023 is forecast to reach 12.31 million bpd.

Related Topics

Exports Oil Same November Stocks Market From Million

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

31 minutes ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

50 minutes ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

1 hour ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd December 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.