UrduPoint.com

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Down: API

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 03:40 PM

U.S. crude oil inventories down: API

HOUSTAN,Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a decrease of 1.77 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending Sept. 30.

Analysts expected a hike of 1.966 million barrels for this week.

The API reported a surge of 4.15 million barrels in the previous week.

Oil prices continued their upward trajectory on Tuesday as traders awaited a key meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery increased 2.89 U.S. dollars, or nearly 3.5 percent, to settle at 86.52 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for December delivery added 2.94 dollars, or 3.3 percent, to close at 91.8 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

On Monday, the WTI and Brent soared 5.2 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil London New York Mercantile Exchange November December Million

Recent Stories

T20I Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Frida ..

T20I Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

1 hour ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

3 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

4 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.