UrduPoint.com

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Down: API

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 11:20 AM

U.S. crude oil inventories down: API

HOUSTON, Nov. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) --:The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a decrease of 5.835 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending Nov. 11.

Analysts expected a drop of 0.4 million barrels for this week.

The API reported a surge of 5.618 million barrels in the previous week.

Oil prices finished higher on Tuesday as market participants assessed the prospects for global oil demand.

The West Texas Intermediate for December delivery added 1.05 U.S.

dollars, or 1.2 percent, to settle at 86.92 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for January delivery increased 72 cents, or 0.8 percent, to close at 93.86 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

In its monthly oil market report released on Tuesday, the International Energy Agency noted an array of "headwinds" and a particularly tight diesel market.

The Paris-based energy watchdog raised its full-year oil demand growth estimate for 2022, but lowered its global oil demand growth estimate for 2023.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil London New York Mercantile Exchange January December Market Million

Recent Stories

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

10 minutes ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

11 hours ago
 Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in A ..

Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in Afghanistan

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.