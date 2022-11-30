UrduPoint.com

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Down: API

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 03:20 PM

U.S. crude oil inventories down: API

HOUSTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a decrease of 7.85 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending Nov. 25.

Analysts expected a drop of 2.487 million barrels for this week.

The API reported a decline of 4.819 million barrels in the previous week.

Oil prices closed mixed on Tuesday as market participants awaited a key meeting by major producers.

The West Texas Intermediate for January delivery added 96 cents, or 1.24 percent, to settle at 78.2 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for January delivery lost 16 cents, or 0.19 percent, to settle at 83.03 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, will meet on Dec. 4. In October, the oil alliance agreed to reduce its output

