U.S. crude oil inventories down: API

HOUSTON, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) --:The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a decrease of 3.069 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending Dec. 16.

Analysts expected a drop of 0.167 million barrels for this week.

The institute reported a surge of 7.819 million barrels in the previous week.

Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, finding support from a weaker U.S. Dollar.

The West Texas Intermediate for January delivery added 90 cents, or 1.2 percent, to settle at 76.09 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for February delivery gained 19 cents, or 0.2 percent, to settle at 79.99 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.