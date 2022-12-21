UrduPoint.com

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Down: API

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 02:00 PM

U.S. crude oil inventories down: API

HOUSTON, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) --:The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a decrease of 3.069 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending Dec. 16.

Analysts expected a drop of 0.167 million barrels for this week.

The institute reported a surge of 7.819 million barrels in the previous week.

Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, finding support from a weaker U.S. Dollar.

The West Texas Intermediate for January delivery added 90 cents, or 1.2 percent, to settle at 76.09 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for February delivery gained 19 cents, or 0.2 percent, to settle at 79.99 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Oil London New York Mercantile Exchange January February From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

34 minutes ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

1 hour ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

1 hour ago
 Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at th ..

Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at the Annual realme New Year Party

2 hours ago
 Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards ..

Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards adoption of Web 3.0: PITB Chai ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US will continue to work together for re ..

Pakistan, US will continue to work together for regional peace & stability: FM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.