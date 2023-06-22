U.S. crude oil inventories down last week: API

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) --:The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Wednesday reported a decrease of 1.246 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending June 16.

Analysts had expected a drop of 0.

433 million barrels for the week.

The API reported a hike of 1.024 million barrels in the previous week.

Oil prices gained on Wednesday. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for August delivery added 1.34 U.S. Dollars to settle at 72.53 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.