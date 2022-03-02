U.S. crude oil inventories down sharply: API

HOUSTON, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) --:The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a sharp decline of 6.1 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending Feb. 25.

Analysts expected an increase of about 2.

796 million barrels for this week.

The API reported a drop of 5.983 million barrels in the previous week.

U.S. oil prices soared on Tuesday as the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for April delivery added 7.69 U.S. Dollars to settle at 103.41 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.