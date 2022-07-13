U.S. crude oil inventories up: API

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) --:The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 4.762 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending July 8.

Analysts expected a drop of about 1.933 million barrels for this week.

The API reported a hike of 3.825 million barrels in the previous week.

Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday, weighed by a firm U.S. Dollar and concerns over weaker demand outlook.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for August delivery shed 8.

25 U.S. dollars, or 7.9 percent, to settle at 95.84 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery decreased 7.61 dollars, or 7.1 percent, to close at 99.49 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Both the U.S. crude standard and the global benchmark ended at their lowest since April, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The pullback came amid a marked appreciation in the U.S.