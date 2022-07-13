UrduPoint.com

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Up: API

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

U.S. crude oil inventories up: API

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) --:The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 4.762 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending July 8.

Analysts expected a drop of about 1.933 million barrels for this week.

The API reported a hike of 3.825 million barrels in the previous week.

Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday, weighed by a firm U.S. Dollar and concerns over weaker demand outlook.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for August delivery shed 8.

25 U.S. dollars, or 7.9 percent, to settle at 95.84 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery decreased 7.61 dollars, or 7.1 percent, to close at 99.49 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Both the U.S. crude standard and the global benchmark ended at their lowest since April, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The pullback came amid a marked appreciation in the U.S.

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Oil London New York Mercantile Exchange April July August September Market Dow Jones Million

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

5 hours ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

5 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.