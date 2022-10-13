U.S. crude oil inventories up: API

HOUSTON, Oct. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) --:The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Wednesday reported an increase of 7.054 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending Oct. 7.

The API reported a decline of 1.77 million barrels in the previous week.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) lowered its global oil demand growth estimates for both 2022 and 2023.

The West Texas Intermediate for November delivery decreased 2.08 U.S. dollars, or 2.3 percent, to settle at 87.27 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for December delivery lost 1.84 dollars, or 2 percent, to settle at 92.45 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.