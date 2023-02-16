U.S. crude oil inventories up: API

(@FahadShabbir)

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 10.507 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending Friday.

Analysts expected a hike of 0.321 million barrels for this week.

The API reported a drop of 2.184 million barrels in the previous week.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the United States said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The West Texas Intermediate for March delivery dropped 1.08 U.S. dollars, or 1.35 percent, to settle at 79.06 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for April delivery lost 1.03 dollars, or 1.19 percent, to close at 85.58 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.