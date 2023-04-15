Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The United States won figure skating's season-ending World Team Trophy on Saturday, tightening their stranglehold on the event with a record fifth title.

The Americans had already clinched the gold by the time teenage "QuadGod" Ilia Malinin took to the ice for his free skate in Tokyo and ended on 120 points, comfortably clear of South Korea on 95 and Japan on 94.

The United States have now won the event, which is held in Japan every two years, more than half of the eight times it has been staged.

Captain Jason Brown said he wanted to let his team's performance "talk for itself".

"I'm really proud of them and what they put out," he said.

"I feel that they all left it out on the ice." Russia, who won the competition two years ago, were banned from defending their title because of the war in Ukraine.

The Americans had already racked up a big lead heading into the third and final day, helped by first-place performances from Malinin, ice dance world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates, and pairs team Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier.

The 18-year-old Malinin has forged a reputation as one of the sport's hottest young talents and last year became the first skater to land the fabled quadruple axel in competition.

He failed to repeat the trick in the men's free skate -- falling on his quad on the way to a fifth-place finish -- but by that time the Americans had the title in the bag.

"If it wasn't for the rest of Team USA, we wouldn't be here at this moment," said Malinin, who finished third at last month's world championships.

"Everyone has worked so hard and put so much effort into this sport, and that's why they're able to come here and really deliver." Cha Jun-hwan, who finished as runner-up behind Japan's Shoma Uno at the world championships, won the men's free skate to help South Korea claim second place in their competition debut.

South Korea's Lee Hae-in won both the women's short programme and free skate ahead of Japan's world champion Kaori Sakamoto, who fell in both routines.

"During the last four or five days, when we were training and competing and cheering, we were so happy," said Cha.

"We were so into this competition."Japan were missing Uno, who pulled out earlier this week after failing to recover from an ankle injury.

Italy finished fourth, followed by France in fifth and Canada in sixth.