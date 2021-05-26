UrduPoint.com
US Cuts Mexico's Air Safety Rating, Bars New Routes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:50 AM

US cuts Mexico's air safety rating, bars new routes

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :US regulators have downgraded Mexico's air safety rating, a move that bars Mexican carriers from offering new service or routes in the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday.

The action also means US carriers cannot market and sell tickets with Mexican partner airlines, but does not affect existing service on Mexican carriers to the United States, the agency said.

The FAA said it found "several areas" where Mexico fell short of international air safety standards.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

