US Daily Covid-19 Cases Hit New Record, Topping 99,000: Johns Hopkins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:30 AM

Washington, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :More than 99,000 coronavirus cases were recorded in the United States in the past 24 hours, a new daily record, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The country reported 99,660 new infections between 8:30 pm Tuesday and 8:30 pm Wednesday (0130 GMT), and 1,112 deaths, the tally by the Baltimore-based school showed a day after American's went voted to choose their next president.

More than 9.4 million people have been infected and 233,000 have died in the US so far during the pandemic, by far the worst tolls in absolute terms globally.

