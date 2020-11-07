UrduPoint.com
US Daily Covid-19 Cases Hit Record For Third Day, Topping 127,000: Johns Hopkins

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 09:00 AM

US daily Covid-19 cases hit record for third day, topping 127,000: Johns Hopkins

Washington, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The United States has set a third straight daily record for new Covid-19 infections, notching more than 127,000 cases, John Hopkins University reported Friday.

Meanwhile, the death toll as of 8:30 pm (0130 GMT) over the past 24 hours was 1,149, the Baltimore-based university said.

This is far below the levels of spring when the pandemic first hit, but it is still the fourth day in a row with more than 1,000 deaths -- a rate not seen since August.

As of Friday evening, the US -- the worst hit country in the world in terms of deaths and total cases -- had more than 236,000 coronavirus-related fatalities and 9.7 million known infections.

