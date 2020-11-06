UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:40 AM

US daily Covid-19 cases hit record two days running, topping 120,000: Johns Hopkins

Washington, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :More than 120,000 coronavirus cases were reported in the US in the past 24 hours, smashing a daily record set the day before, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The country reported 123,085 new infections between 8:30 pm Wednesday and 8:30 pm Thursday (0130 GMT), and 1,226 more deaths, the tally by the Baltimore-based school showed.

On Wednesday, 99,660 new cases of the virus were reported in the nation that has the world's highest number of reported infections and deaths from the virus.

