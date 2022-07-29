U.S. daily COVID-19 cases remain close to 130,000

WASHIMGTON ,July 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases in the United States remain close to 130,000 daily, the highest level since February, MarketWatch reported on Wednesday.

The number of cases is likely higher, given the number of people who are testing at home, where the data are not being collected, said the report.

COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations are rising in the United States as the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.5 continues to spread in the country.