UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Daily Virus Deaths Drop Below 1,000 For 7 Days In A Row

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 09:00 AM

US daily virus deaths drop below 1,000 for 7 days in a row

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The United States recorded 840 deaths from the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to data from Johns Hopkins University Wednesday, the seventh day in a row the toll has dropped below 1,000.

The country remains the most affected in the world by the pandemic in absolute terms, with more than 117,000 deaths overall and more than 2.1 million cases diagnosed.

Despite the encouraging drop in deaths, the number of new infections has plateaued around 20,000 a day, as infection rates wax and wane around the country.

The epidemic has moved from New York -- previously the country's epicenter -- and the northeast to a wide band covering the south and west.

More than a dozen states are recording their highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Among them is Oklahoma, where President Donald Trump is pushing ahead with plans to hold a large election rally with tens of thousands of people next weekend, despite fears it could help spread the virus.

Related Topics

Election World Trump New York United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

26 banks availed TESS liquidity facility, with 17 ..

7 hours ago

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

8 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

8 hours ago

Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.