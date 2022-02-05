UrduPoint.com

US Death Toll From Covid-19 Surpasses 900,000: Tracker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2022 | 08:50 AM

US death toll from Covid-19 surpasses 900,000: tracker

Washington, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The US death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic surpassed 900,000 on Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.

The toll had hit 800,000 dead in mid-December, just a month and a half ago.

New cases linked to the Omicron variant are falling, but daily deaths are still rising, with an average of 2,400 now, according to government figures.

"Hospitalizations remain high, stretching our healthcare capacity and workforce to its limits in some areas of the country," said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Covid deaths usually occur a few weeks after patients get the virus, which explains why the spike in deaths occurs later than the spike in new cases.

"Today, our nation marks another tragic milestone -- 900,000 American lives have been lost to COVID-19," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"We pray for the loved ones they have left behind, and together we keep every family enduring this pain in our hearts." Americans continue to die from Covid in large numbers because only 64 percent of the population is fully immunized, despite highly effective vaccines being widely available.

In his statement Biden again urged Americans to get vaccinated.

"Vaccines and boosters have proven incredibly effective, and offer the highest level of protection," he said.

The United States has the most Covid deaths in absolute terms, ahead of Brazil and India, according to government figures.

The Covid pandemic has killed at least 5.7 million people worldwide since it began in December 2019, according to an AFP tally published on Friday.

But the World Health Organization says the actual toll could be two to three times higher.

Related Topics

India Dead World Brazil United States December 2019 Family From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

14 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

15 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

16 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

17 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

17 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>