UrduPoint.com

US 'deeply Concerned' By Dissolution Of Tunisia Judicial Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 01:30 AM

US 'deeply concerned' by dissolution of Tunisia judicial watchdog

Washington, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States said Monday it was "deeply concerned" by Tunisian President Kais Saied's decision to dissolve the country's top legal watchdog, the Supreme Judicial Council, and to block access to its headquarters.

"An independent judiciary is a core element of an effective and transparent democracy," said State Department Spokesman Ned price.

Saied dissolved the body on Sunday, months after sacking the government and seizing wide-reaching powers in Tunisia.

Related Topics

Democracy Price Tunisia United States Sunday Government Top

Recent Stories

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel f ..

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel fire

59 minutes ago
 Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and ..

Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and that's bad news

60 minutes ago
 Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

60 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' betwee ..

Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' between Kyiv and West

1 hour ago
 US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind T ..

US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind Tunnels - Defense Industry Offi ..

1 hour ago
 UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter ..

UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - S ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>