U.S. deer COVID-19 infections cast shadow on pandemic fight: report

OTTAWA, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :-- Many white-tailed deer in the United States have been infected with COVID-19, casting a shadow on the pandemic fight, reported Canada's Global news website.

"Finding the virus in wild animals could spell the end for any hopes of completely eliminating COVID-19 in humans," the report on Monday quoted scientists as saying.

If the virus circulates in the wildlife population, it can mutate into new variants and become a source to reinfect humans, it added.