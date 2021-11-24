UrduPoint.com

U.S. Deer COVID-19 Infections Cast Shadow On Pandemic Fight: Report

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

OTTAWA, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :-- Many white-tailed deer in the United States have been infected with COVID-19, casting a shadow on the pandemic fight, reported Canada's Global news website.

"Finding the virus in wild animals could spell the end for any hopes of completely eliminating COVID-19 in humans," the report on Monday quoted scientists as saying.

If the virus circulates in the wildlife population, it can mutate into new variants and become a source to reinfect humans, it added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

