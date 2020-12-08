UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Defense Bill Gets Tuesday Vote, Trump Threatens Veto

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 02:10 AM

US defense bill gets Tuesday vote, Trump threatens veto

Washington, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :US lawmakers vote Tuesday on a sweeping defense spending bill, the first of three huge measures Congress is scrambling to address this month, but it faces a potential veto from outgoing President Donald Trump.

The $740.5 billion bill's chief Republican sponsor, Representative Mac Thornberry, said strong support could provide a quick victory as Congress turns to approving a Federal budget and a potential new relief package for the coronavirus-battered economy.

"The stronger the vote, the less chance of having to deal with a veto later," Thornberry, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, told reporters.

The committee's Democratic chairman Adam Smith was more forthright, saying that if the president vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), lawmakers would "come back to vote to override it." Both chambers are expected to pass the annual defense policy bill for 2021 this week, providing a three percent pay raise to military personnel.

In July, separate House and Senate versions passed by more than the two-thirds supermajority needed to override a presidential veto.

Trump has said he will withdraw his veto threat if lawmakers remove language on renaming military bases that honor Confederate commanders.

He is also demanding a provision to revoke a law, known as Section 230, that shields social media companies from liability over what users post on their platforms.

Thornberry said the defense bill should not be held up because of unrelated political disputes.

"Section 230 needs to be addressed, but in a different place and a different way," Thornberry said. "Airdropping it at the last minute is not the right thing." Other Republicans have signaled they are prepared to reject the president's demands.

"My inclination would be to always vote for the troops and to vote for our national security," Republican Senator Bill Cassidy told Fox news Sunday.

Another potential sticking point: the NDAA opposes Trump's plan, announced in July, to reduce US troops in Germany.

It would bar the Pentagon from reducing its current level of 34,500 troops in Germany until 120 days after a defense secretary review of the action's implications is provided to Congress.

That would delay any troop withdrawal from Germany until after President-elect Joe Biden takes office, on January 20.

Reducing US troop numbers there "during a time of growing threats in Europe would constitute a grave strategic mistake that would undermine United States national security interests and weaken NATO," the bill states.

Meanwhile time is running out to avoid a government shutdown.

Federal funding expires on December 11 and Congress could decide to pass a one-week stopgap to give itself time to reach agreement on the 2021 budget before the Christmas holiday.

Talks are also ongoing on a compromise, $908 billion package that would offer relief for businesses and unemployed workers hard hit by the pandemic. But hurdles remain and success before year's end is not certain.

Related Topics

NATO Senate Europe Christmas Vote Budget Social Media Pentagon Trump Germany United States January July December Congress Sunday Post From Government Agreement Top Billion

Recent Stories

WDU Regional Office honours disability-friendly or ..

16 minutes ago

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

3 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

3 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

3 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.