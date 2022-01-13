UrduPoint.com

US Deficit Falls 34% In October-December Quarter

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US deficit falls 34% in October-December quarter

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The US budget deficit shrank in the first three months of the fiscal year amid a surge in taxes paid by individuals and corporations, the Treasury Department said Wednesday.

As the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic picked up speed, the government brought in a third more revenues compared to the same period of 2021, for a record total of just over $1 trillion, according to the data.

That caused the deficit to narrow to $378 billion in the October-December period, 34 percent less than the same quarter of 2020, Treasury said.

Spending also hit a record of $1.4 trillion in the quarter, but was only four percent higher than the comparable period a year earlier, Treasury said.

With inflation picking up speed, interest paid on government debt rose 15 percent, almost entirely due to the rise in borrowing costs for inflation-adjusted securities, according to senior Treasury officials.

In December alone, interest payments jumped 23 percent compared to a year earlier.

The consumer price index surged seven percent for the 12 months ended in December, the highest rate in four decades.

The final month of the year also was notable for posting the smallest deficit since September 2019, a Treasury official said. And when adjusted for Calendar differences shifting some benefit payments, the government actually posted a small surplus of $2 billion.

Related Topics

Budget Same Price September December 2019 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes sy ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes symposium on E-Commerce

19 minutes ago
 Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic E ..

Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine for Gaganyaan Spacecraft

19 minutes ago
 UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western S ..

UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western Sahara - Spokesperson

19 minutes ago
 Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Ma ..

Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Maleeka Bukhari

19 minutes ago
 Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Me ..

Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Means If Politics Fails - Grushk ..

29 minutes ago
 Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian ..

Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian Journalist Kara-Murza Over De ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.