US deficit hits record $3.1 tn amid pandemic spending surge: govt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The US budget deficit surged 218 percent to a record $3.1 trillion in the fiscal year ended September 30 due to a massive increase in spending to help the economy weather the coronavirus pandemic, the government announced Friday.

That was more than double the previous record budget deficit of $1.4 trillion hit in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

As spending ramped up and tax receipts fell due to the widespread business shutdowns, the Treasury Department said total US government debt soared to $26.9 trillion -- larger than the size of the economy.