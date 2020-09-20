UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Delays Ban On Downloading TikTok Until Sept 27: Statement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 10:00 AM

US delays ban on downloading TikTok until Sept 27: statement

New York, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :The US Department of Commerce announced Saturday that it is postponing until at least September 27 the ban on downloading the popular TikTok video-sharing app in the United States, which was to take effect on Sunday.

This decision was taken "in light of recent positive developments," according to a press release issued shortly after Chinese-owned TikTok confirmed a proposed agreement on the management of its US operations involving Oracle as a technology partner and Walmart as a business partner.

Related Topics

Technology Business United States September Sunday Commerce Agreement Walmart

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Team Emirates starlet Tadej Pogacar set to bec ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Feder ..

10 hours ago

Football: German Bundesliga results -- collated

9 hours ago

Liverpool seal swoop for Wolves forward Jota

9 hours ago

Football: Italian Serie A results

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.