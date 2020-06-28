UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Urges India To Restore Peoples' Rights In Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden urges India to restore peoples' rights in Kashmir

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :US Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President, Joe Biden, has highlighted India's repression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in his party's policy paper, with a call on New Delhi to take necessary steps to restore the rights of Kashmiri people.

The paper, entitled 'Joe Biden's agenda for the Muslim American communities' posted on his campaign website reads, "In Kashmir, the Indian government should take all necessary steps to restore rights for all the people of Kashmir.

"Restrictions on dissent, such as preventing peaceful protests or shutting or slowing down the Internet, weaken democracy." It added, "These measures are inconsistent with the country's long tradition of secularism and with sustaining a multi-ethnic and multi-religious democracy." India annexed Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and international law, bifurcating the region into Union territories. The move plunged the disputed Kashmir region into a virtual blackout after communication and internet services were cutoff, political leaders, activists and even children were detained, health infrastructure came to a halt, journalists were barred from reporting and all civil liberties were suspended.

The Indian government has also denied access to all U.N. and non-UN humanitarian agencies and civil society organizations.

So far, Biden is leading President Donald Trump in all the polls about the race for the November presidential elections.

In the campaign policy paper, Biden has also expressed disappointment with the Hindu Nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over its anti-Muslim measures like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The police paper states, "Joe Biden has been disappointed by the measures that the government of India has taken with the implementation and aftermath of the National Register of Citizens in Assam and the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act into law.

"These measures are inconsistent with the country's long tradition of secularism and with sustaining a multi-ethnic and multi-religious democracy."

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Internet Police United Nations Democracy Civil Society Narendra Modi Trump Jammu New Delhi August November Citizenship 2019 Muslim All From Government Race

Recent Stories

During UAE Government’s regular media briefing o ..

8 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders pledges its support to Al ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces resumption of i ..

9 hours ago

Iceland president set for landslide election win

9 hours ago

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

11 hours ago

KP assembly approves supplementary budget for fisc ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.