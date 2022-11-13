US Democrats close in on Senate majority

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Joe Biden's Democrats were just one seat away Saturday from securing a remarkable midterm election result by retaining control of the US Senate.

Midterms traditionally deliver a rejection of the party in power, and with inflation surging and Biden's popularity in the doldrums, Republicans had been expecting to ride a mighty "red wave" and capture both houses of Congress.

But the wave never got much beyond a ripple and on Friday Democrat Mark Kelly was projected to win a tight Senate race in Arizona, putting the two parties neck-and-neck at 49 seats each.

With two races -- in Nevada and Georgia -- left to decide, Democrats only need to win one, as Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tie-breaking vote if the upper chamber is evenly split 50-50.

The result in the House of Representatives is also hanging in the balance, and while Republicans are slightly favored to take control, it would be with a far smaller majority than they had envisaged going into Tuesday's election.

In Arizona, Kelly called for unity in a victory speech on Saturday.