UrduPoint.com

US Democrats Close In On Senate Majority

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022 | 09:10 AM

US Democrats close in on Senate majority

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Joe Biden's Democrats were just one seat away Saturday from securing a remarkable midterm election result by retaining control of the US Senate.

Midterms traditionally deliver a rejection of the party in power, and with inflation surging and Biden's popularity in the doldrums, Republicans had been expecting to ride a mighty "red wave" and capture both houses of Congress.

But the wave never got much beyond a ripple and on Friday Democrat Mark Kelly was projected to win a tight Senate race in Arizona, putting the two parties neck-and-neck at 49 seats each.

With two races -- in Nevada and Georgia -- left to decide, Democrats only need to win one, as Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tie-breaking vote if the upper chamber is evenly split 50-50.

The result in the House of Representatives is also hanging in the balance, and while Republicans are slightly favored to take control, it would be with a far smaller majority than they had envisaged going into Tuesday's election.

In Arizona, Kelly called for unity in a victory speech on Saturday.

Related Topics

Election Senate Vote Split Georgia Chamber Democrats Congress From Race Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

9 hours ago
 UN chief upholds importance of a single global eco ..

UN chief upholds importance of a single global economy

9 hours ago
 Conferment of Canada's Gairdner Global Health Awar ..

Conferment of Canada's Gairdner Global Health Award on Pakistani doctor hailed

9 hours ago
 US returns 192 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consu ..

US returns 192 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consul General Ayesha Ali expresses ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.