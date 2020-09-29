UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Democrats Come Down To $2.2 Trillion In New Covid Proposal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:20 AM

US Democrats come down to $2.2 trillion in new Covid proposal

Washington, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :US Democrats unveiled a $2.2 trillion relief bill Monday to help millions of Americans gutted by the coronavirus pandemic, trimming more than $1 trillion off their earlier version hoping to reach agreement with Republicans after months of stagnation.

In a deeply polarized Congress, the chances of reaching an agreement ahead of the November 3 election have sharply diminished in the past several weeks.

But the top Democrat in Washington, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Trump's Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, were poised for a fresh round of negotiations.

The pair spoke briefly by telephone Monday evening "after House Democrats introduced an updated version of the Heroes Act," Pelosi spokesman Drew Hamill said on Twitter. "The two agreed to speak again tomorrow morning." The new plan "provides the absolutely needed resources to protect lives, livelihoods and the life of our democracy over the coming months," Pelosi told her Democratic caucus in a letter.

She said the measure includes new funding that would "avert catastrophe" for schools, small businesses, restaurants, performance spaces, airline workers and others.

Democrats, who hold the majority in the House of Representatives, in May passed a massive, $3.4 trillion aid package.

After calling for a "pause" in aid in May, the Republicans relaunched new negotiations this summer but capped the bill at about $1 trillion.

Facing business shutdowns that caused mass layoffs, Congress passed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act in March, which included a program of loans and grants for small firms, a moratorium on evictions, as well as extra weekly payments of $600 to the unemployed.

Related Topics

Election Business Washington Democracy Twitter Trump Nancy March May November Democrats Congress Agreement Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Scouts Mission supports flood victims in S ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional ..

6 hours ago

Saudi Arabia busts Iran-trained terror cell

6 hours ago

&#039;We believe in need for joint collaboration b ..

7 hours ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Should Be Settled on ..

8 hours ago

Shehbaz used spouse's bank account as Benami: Barr ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.