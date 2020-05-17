UrduPoint.com
US Democrats Launch Probe Into Ouster Of State Dept Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 01:51 PM

US Democrats launch probe into ouster of State Dept watchdog

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Congressional Democrats on Saturday launched a probe into President Donald Trump's "politically-motivated" dismissal of a government watchdog believed to have been investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The announcement came after Trump told House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Friday that he planned to dismiss State Department Inspector General Steve Linick.

It was Trump's third abrupt dismissal of an official tasked with monitoring governmental misconduct and abuse since April, and drew criticism even from members of his own party.

"The firings of multiple Inspectors General is unprecedented; doing so without good cause chills the independence essential to their purpose," tweeted Republican Mitt Romney.

"It is a threat to accountable democracy and a fissure in the constitutional balance of power," Romney continued.

Two senior Democrats -- Senator Bob Menendez and congressman Eliot Engel -- said in a statement they "unalterably oppose the politically-motivated firing".

The lawmakers said Linick had apparently "opened an investigation into wrongdoing by Secretary Pompeo himself," and said the firing was "transparently designed to protect Secretary Pompeo from personal accountability ... and may be an illegal act of retaliation." A Democratic congressional aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Linick was probing complaints that Pompeo inappropriately used a political appointee to perform personal tasks for himself and his wife Susan.

CNN, citing a senior State Department official, reported that Pompeo himself had recommended the firing and hand-picked Stephen Akard, a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence, to succeed Linick.

By law, the administration must give Congress 30 days' notice of its plans to terminate an inspector general, in theory giving lawmakers time to study the move -- and protest if warranted.

"A general lack of confidence simply is not sufficient detail to satisfy Congress," warned Republican senator Chuck Grassley.

But previous such firings have gone through unimpeded, and those dismissed have been replaced by political allies of the Republican president.

Engel, who heads the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, requested that the White House and State Department turn over records related to Linick's dismissal.

They also asked to see files for IG investigations "involving the Office of the Secretary that were open, pending, or incomplete at the time of Mr. Linick's firing." - Dog-sitting and takeout - Pompeo has raised eyebrows for frequently traveling the world on his government plane with his wife, who has no official role.

CNN reported last year that a whistleblower had complained that the Bureau of Diplomatic Security, which guards US missions overseas as well as the secretary of state, had been assigned questionable tasks for the Pompeos, such as picking up takeout food or tending to the family dog.

The State Department confirmed Linick's firing but did not comment on the reason -- or on whether Pompeo was under investigation.

A State Department spokesperson also confirmed that the new inspector general would be Akard, an attorney who served as a foreign affairs advisor to Pence when the latter was governor of Indiana.

- Trusted presence for Trump -Pompeo is one of Trump's most trusted aides -- and a rare one never to come publicly into the crosshairs of the mercurial president.

