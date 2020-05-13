UrduPoint.com
US Democrats Unveil $3 Trillion Virus Relief Package

US Democrats unveil $3 trillion virus relief package

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :US Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a $3 trillion coronavirus response package, the largest yet, to fund state and local efforts to fight the pandemic and provide emergency payments to millions.

The Heroes Act was introduced in the House of Representatives and could be voted on in the Democratically-led chamber as early as this week.

But the measure will face immediate opposition from the White House and in the Senate, as President Donald Trump and the Senate's Republican leadership have said a new round of emergency funding is not yet needed.

Congress has passed -- and Trump has signed -- multiple pandemic relief measures in recent months.

They including a massive, $2.2 trillion rescue package in March known as the Cares Act, and a subsequent $483 billion measure to pump new funds into a popular loan program for small businesses devastated by forced lockdowns.

