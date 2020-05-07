US denial over Venezuela alleged plot 'unconvincing': Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Russian foreign ministry said Wednesday that it found Washington's denial of being involved in an alleged mercenary attack in Venezuela as "unconvincing".

In a statement, the ministry said that "Washington's statements that 'the US government has nothing to do with what happened in Venezuela over the last few days' sound unconvincing."